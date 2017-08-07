Full line-up announced for Maidenhead at the Movies

Family favourites and blockbuster hits will be aired on a big screen in Kidwells Park when Maidenhead at the Movies returns this month.

The popular free event will be back on Friday, August 18, Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

The full line-up of films for the outdoor cinema, organised by Enjoy Maidenhead, was announced today with smash hit films including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, La La Land, Beauty and the Beast and the Lego Batman Movie all set to be shown.

A selection of fairground rides will also be available during the event.

The full line-up is as follows:

Friday, August 18:

11am - Smurfs: The Lost Village

1.30pm - The Boss Baby

4pm - Power Rangers

6.15pm - RBWM Arts and Sports Bursary Presentation

7.30pm - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Saturday, August 19:

11am - The BFG

1.30pm - The Lego Batman Movie

4.30pm - Beauty and the Beast

7pm - La La Land

Sunday, August 20:

11am - Trolls

1.30pm - The Secret Life of Pets

4pm - Sing

7pm - Dirty Dancing