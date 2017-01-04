Firefighters tackle Wargrave car blaze

Firefighters from Wokingham put out a car fire in Victoria Road in Wargrave today.

They were called out at 12.33pm, and found a small car was on fire when they arrived.

The firefighters spent about half-an-hour extinguishing the blaze and making the scene safe.

The fire took place on the same road as Wargrave Fire Station, which has a retained crew and is being considered for closure by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority.