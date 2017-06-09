Fri, 09
Lord Buckethead fever sweeps the nation

On a night when the spotlights were fixed on a clash of political juggernauts, one unlikely figure emerged from the shadows.

With policies to bring back Ceefax and nationalise Adele, the man with a bucket as a head stole the hearts of voters across the nation and overseas. 

The support may have come a little too late for the caped crusader to beat Prime Minister Theresa May in the race for the Maidenhead seat, but his legacy will live on forever. 

He was strong.

Informative.

And, at times, pensive.

And his commitment to his campaign on earth didn't go unnoticed among the galactic spacelord's new legion of fans. 

Thank you, your lordship. 

