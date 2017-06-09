Lord Buckethead fever sweeps the nation

On a night when the spotlights were fixed on a clash of political juggernauts, one unlikely figure emerged from the shadows.

With policies to bring back Ceefax and nationalise Adele, the man with a bucket as a head stole the hearts of voters across the nation and overseas.

The support may have come a little too late for the caped crusader to beat Prime Minister Theresa May in the race for the Maidenhead seat, but his legacy will live on forever.

He was strong.

Watch it, mate. — Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) 9 June 2017

Informative.

And, at times, pensive.

Savouring the moment. pic.twitter.com/NsuYamnpBY — Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) 9 June 2017

And his commitment to his campaign on earth didn't go unnoticed among the galactic spacelord's new legion of fans.

I've made @LordBuckethead my work screensaver so every day I can remember how great the British public is pic.twitter.com/8OzwMYbiLl — Cathy Adams (@Cathman) 9 June 2017

The world can be a wonderful place. Thumbs up to YOU, @LordBuckethead pic.twitter.com/as7CBIYpqH — David Marquez (@DaveMarquez) 9 June 2017

Discovering @LordBuckethead has been the best thing to happen to me this election https://t.co/SeuEw7OliB — Anahit Behrooz (@lifeinfantasia) 9 June 2017

.@LordBuckethead might be the biggest winner this week. He (it?) is taking over American Twitter. — Maxwell Smart (@maxpower19k) 9 June 2017

I tell people I don't much care for politics but that was before @LordBuckethead - can we just vote for ruler of earth? pic.twitter.com/wbQptIm9FL — Atom Force (@AdamForceDesign) 9 June 2017

Thank you, your lordship.