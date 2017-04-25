Police issue burglary prevention advice for spring and summer

Home security advice has been issued to residents in Windsor and Maidenhead as the weather improves.

Thames Valley Police is warning burglaries can increase during the spring and summer months, with thieves taking advantage of open doors and windows.

The public can contact the force on the non-emergency 101 number to ask for a free home security assessment offering recommendations and advice on security.

Det Insp Jason Kew, of Local CID based at Maidenhead police station, said: "The reduction of residential burglaries remains TVP’s priority, and I am committed to detecting burglaries and convicting offenders.

"We are seeing positive results in cases where victims have used digital media and smart devices which connect to phone apps which alert the homeowner to an intruder and remotely record the suspect inside the house. In court, this footage can be crucial evidence against the suspect, so smart devices can assist with apprehending an offender and convicting them. It is also possible the chances of recovering stolen items are increased."

TVP has also issued the following advice:

- Before checking the locks on your front, back, patio, French window and garage door, have a good look at the framework around the doors. It should be securely fixed and in good condition, otherwise good doors or locks are not effective.

- Check the condition of the door, including thickness. Doors must be at least 44mm thick for a 5-lever mortice lock to be fitted. If the door is too thin, then a rim deadlock should be fitted.

- Check your windows from the inside and outside. Whether the window is wood or metal, you will find an inexpensive window lock to fit each type. Make sure that valuables are not visible from the outside.

- Residents are also urged to challenge cold callers to provide proof of identification before you allow them to enter your home.

The force has also issued advice to avoid a distraction burglary:

- Never open your door to someone you don’t know or aren’t expecting. Most callers are genuine, but it’s important to be on your guard. Always make sure a caller is who they say they are before letting them into your home.

- Distraction burglars may try to trick their way into your home by posing as officials or playing for sympathy by asking for help, such as to use your toilet or phone. These people often work in pairs or groups. The caller will try to distract you so their partner can sneak into your home to steal.

- Genuine callers will be happy to show you their identification or call back when someone else is at home with you. So always ask if you’re unsure.