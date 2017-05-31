UPDATE: Dogs, exotic birds and horses removed from The Animal Sanctuary in Dorney

A number of animals including dogs, exotic birds and horses have been removed from the Animal Sanctuary in Dorney today following an unannounced welfare inspection.

Trading standards officers, accompanied by RSPCA officers and vets from the Government's Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), are at the sanctuary in Lake End Road after concerns were raised about conditions at the site.

Police were also seen stationed outside the sanctuary.

In an update sent out at 1.20pm, Buckinghamshire County Council said a number of animals have been removed under the direction of the APHA vets.

Other animals remain at the site after they were assessed as not requiring removal at this stage.

Trading Standards will be issuing Improvement Notices to ensure conditions do not deteriorate.

Lee Ormandy, trading standards manager with Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards, said: “Our priority is to make sure that any livestock on the site have been well treated and are not subjected to unnecessary suffering.

"Each animal and their environment has been individually assessed and appropriate action taken. Those animals that need to be removed will be taken to suitable accommodation in the south and east of England."

The inspection is likely to continue until late this afternoon.