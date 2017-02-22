Council gives green light for Hindu community centre

A decision to give the green light to plans for a Hindu community centre in Maidenhead Riverside was greeted with applause last night (Tuesday).

Campaigners both for and against the plans, for land adjacent to the car park in Lower Cookham Road, had packed out the Desborough Theatre in Maidenhead Town Hall for the meeting.

Yet despite opposition from two of the ward’s three councillors, Cllr Judith Diment and Cllr Adam Smith, who favoured using the land to extend the car park instead, the motion was passed with a majority of about two thirds.

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley, who also represents Maidenhead Riverside, backed the plans by the Hindu Society of Maidenhead (HSM).

As well as the options of a community centre and a car park extension, councillors were also give the additional choices of the Boulters Riverside CIC proposal to convert the site to allotments or simply do nothing.

The decision means that, subject to planning permission being granted, HSM will be given a 125-year lease, for which it will pay £73,000.

