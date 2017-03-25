Burnham Parish Council co-opts two new councillors

Burnham Parish Council co-opted two new councillors on Monday to the vacant seats in Lent Rise ward.

Atiq Ahmad Bhatti and Muzaffar Ahmad presented themselves to the council before signing the declaration of office.

Atiq, from Farnham Road, is the president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

The 45-year-old said: “I expressed an interest in standing as councillor as I wish to

help serve the residents of Burnham Village in an official capacity – to help make a difference.

“Burnham is a beautiful village with wonderful people and I hope that I can serve through the parish council and help shape its future.”

Muzaffar Ahmad has been involved with fundraising particularly for the Royal British Legion for a number of years and is active with the Burnham Community Association.