Healthwatch survey asking residents what matters most in Maidenhead and Windsor

The public are being asked to share their views on health and care services in the area to help the newly-formed Maidenhead and Windsor Healthwatch can do its best for residents.

The new independent Healthwatch service covering Maidenhead, Windsor and Ascot aims to share information about health services in the area and alert residents to planned changes.

Healthwatch Windsor and Maidenhead is running a survey for people who live in the area asking a variety of questions about what people’s views are on health and care services in the borough.

The aim is to collect views and experiences, both good and bad, and use them to shape priorities for the coming year.

Questions involve what areas should Healthwatch be covering, asking for views on how services are run, and finding out what have been the biggest support for wellbeing over the last year.

