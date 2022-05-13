Experiencing dementia - simulator bus gives visitors understanding of life with the disease

Visitors to Burnham Park Hall on Monday May 16 can undergo a ‘living with dementia experience’ as part of National Dementia Action Week.

Organised by the Beeches Community Boards and its partner organisations the experience is delivered in a mobile simulator vehicle, one of nine unique training vehicles run by Training 2 Care UK ltd.

Through a series of guided sensory explorations those with a ‘healthy brain’ are taken on a Virtual Dementia Tour, demonstrating what it’s like to live in the world of someone with dementia.

The aim of the short experience is to show people who may be living with or working with a person with dementia what the day-to-day physical and mental challenges are.

It is hoped that as education and empathy is increased, greater levels of communication and care are reached.

The tour has so far been experienced by over 200,000 people in the UK and has been commissioned as a formal training model by the NHS, the emergency services, councils, colleges and companies. It is also available to families.

There are four sessions available throughout the day with nine places in each session on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Virtual Dementia Tour also visits Beaconsfield Town Hall on May 17, Bourne End Community Centre on May 19 and Risborough Community Centre on May 20. Sessions are available between 9.30am-4.30pm.