Firefighters called to a grass fire in Wraysbury

Firefighters from Langley Fire Station and Slough Fire Station were called out to a grassland fire at around 1pm near Douglas Lane, Wraysbury, today.

Two fire engines attended the scene for 40 minutes. No buildings were affected by the blaze.

Though the cause of the fire is unconfirmed, there is a possibility that the hot, dry weather sparked the blaze.

Langley Fire Station said that very dry ground increases the risk of spontaneously occurring fires.

“We encourage members of the public to report any signs of fire and be vigilant, due to the high temperatures we have at the minute.”