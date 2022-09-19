The Queen makes final journey to Windsor to be laid to rest

A private burial ceremony for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place this evening after mourners gathered for a committal service in St George's Chapel this afternoon.

Following Her Majesty's state funeral at Westminster Abbey this morning, tens of thousands of people lined the Long Walk to watch her final journey home as the procession made its way to Windsor Castle.

As the Queen’s coffin passed through the West Door, the Choir of St George’s Chapel sang Psalm 121, set to music by Sir Henry Walford Davies, a former organist at St George’s.

This was followed by ‘The Russian Contakion of the Departed’, which was also sung at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The service was led by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, who gave the bidding.

During his address to the congregation, he said: “We have come together to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Queen Elizabeth.

“Here, in St George’s Chapel, where she so often worshipped, we are bound to call to mind someone whose uncomplicated yet profound Christian faith bore so much fruit.

“Fruit, in a life of unstinting service to the nation, the Commonwealth and the wider world, but also (and especially to be remembered in this place) in kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family and friends and neighbours.

“In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope.

“As, with grateful hearts, we reflect on these and all the many other ways in which her long life has been a blessing to us, we pray that God will give us grace to honour her memory by following her example, and that, with our sister Elizabeth, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.”

During the service, the Crown Jeweller removed the Instruments of State from Her Majesty’s coffin, before the orb, sceptre and crown were placed at the alter by the Dean of Windsor.

The King was then handed the Queen’s Company Camp Colour, before placing it on Her Majesty’s coffin.

The Lord Chamberlain, the head of The Queen’s household, then broke his Wand of Office and placed it upon the coffin.

The coffin then descended into the Royal Vault as the Dean read Psalm 103, ending with the traditional words ‘Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul’.

At the closing of the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the blessing before the congregation sang ‘God Save the King’.

A private burial ceremony will take place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel later in the evening, conducted by the Dean.

The Queen will be buried alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.