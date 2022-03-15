New nightclub set to throw open its doors in Windsor

A new nightclub is set to throw open its doors in Windsor next month as it looks to add to the town's late night offering.

Labyrinth will open at unit 15a in the Windsor Royal Station, which used to host the former Vanilla nightclub.

The club chain already has another site in Bath, Somerset, and is now looking to expand its UK portfolio, with Windsor said to be on its list of desired destinations.

It is run by parent company Epic Bars and Clubs, which also has two other club chains, Trilogy and Home and Botanic.

Renovation work is ongoing now in time for an opening launch weekend across Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10.

Labyrinth will be home to three bars and two dancefloors, each playing different genres of music - an RnB/house/dance room will be located at the front, while at the back will be an 'industrial disco' room playing chart hits.

There will also be a particular emphasis on the service provided from a selection of 10 VIP booths.

Duncan Squires, one of the owners of Labyrinth, said he was looking forward to opening up to Windsor punters after having his eye on the town for some time.

"Windsor was perfect for us because it was somewhere we wanted for a long time," he said. "We have always wanted to bring the city centre feel to the small town.

"It works really well for us because we can really give a good experience for all the people in that area.

"It is like we are bringing the modern experience to a town which maybe has not got [that] at the moment.

"Windsor being such a great place - it is one of those fantastic [areas] you would be proud to say is on your portfolio whatever you are doing.

"It fits and feels right for us."

When asked what clubbers can expect from Labyrinth, Duncan said there will be an emphasis on VIP booths, 'great entertainment' and DJs.

He added that he wanted to attract all kinds of clientele to the club, not just younger people, who are traditionally associated with these kinds of venues.

"We just want to bring something new to the town, a new dynamic, keeping it fresh and modern" he added.

"We are leaning more towards crowds that would not necessarily want to be in the biggest venue in town. We are offering a nightclub for all ages rather than just the younger market."

Search for Labyrinth Windsor on Facebook for more information.