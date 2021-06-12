Temporary Windsor road closures in place for Queen's official birthday

There will be a series of temporary road closures in Windsor throughout this morning (Saturday) for the Queen's official birthday.

The Windsor and Maidenhead council has said that delays are likely, while the Royal Family and the local authority have urged members of the public to avoid gathering in Windsor town centre for the occasion, due to COVID-19 regulations.

St Leonard’s Road, Frances Road, Osborne Road, Kings Road and Albert Road were closed from 8:50am until 9:25am this morning, and will be again from 9:50am to 10:25am, and 11.30am to 1pm.

The Queen, accompanied by The Duke of Kent, will view a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. The parade will be held by the Household Division, and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped.

Windsor is also gearing up for the visit of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, tomorrow (Sunday).

Police have tightened security in the town ahead of the two events, with a larger number of officers expected in Windsor, as well as Ascot, where Royal Ascot is due to take place next week.

"There will be a range of visible security measures, such as officers on patrol, as well as some not-so-visible security measures," TVP said.

"We would encourage everyone who is in Windsor today to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to officers immediately.

"The public are our additional eyes and ears for the force, so if you see or hear something suspicious, please report it."