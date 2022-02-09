Body recovered in Sonning in search for missing man

A body has been recovered from the River Thames in Sonning in the search for a missing man.

Officers were called to Caversham Bridge, in Reading, at 10.25am on January 10 following reports of a man in the water.

Thames Valley Police has now confirmed that a body was recovered in Sonning on Monday (February 7) afternoon.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but it is believed to be the missing man.

His next of kin have been informed.

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Superintendent Steve Raffield, local policing area commander for Reading, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man at this very difficult time.

“I would like to thank the emergency services and Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue for their support.”