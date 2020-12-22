Show hopes 'dashed' for tier 2 Sonning theatre with 90 per cent of audience in tier 4

A theatre in Sonning has had its tier 2 'euphoria' dashed after discovering that 90 per cent of its audience were in tier 4.

Sally Hughes, the managing director of The Mill at Sonning described her moment of ‘euphoria’ when finding out that as it is in south Oxfordshire, it would be remaining in tier 2.

However, after realising that 90 per cent of their audience was based on the other side of the Thames in Berkshire, which is in the highest tier, the production of Christmas Crackers had to be closed early.

She said: “My moment of euphoria on finding out that The Mill was in tier 2 was quickly dashed when I realised that 90 per cent of our audience is in tier 4.

“The Mill opened Christmas Crackers last week to great acclaim. The show is produced by local Musical Director Toby Cruse.

“Sadly we have had to close early.”

Sally added: “It is a difficult time for everyone. However, as each obstacle is put in our way, the more determined we are about surviving.

“Over the Christmas break I will be working on the programme for next year and look forward to opening again.

“Can I take this opportunity to thank all of our amazing customers who have been so kind and supportive to us over the past year.

“Please stay safe over the Christmas break. There is so much to look forward to in 2021.”