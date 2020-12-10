Dolphin School celebrates 50th anniversary around a campfire

Dolphin School celebrated its 50th birthday on December 5, with children gathering in bubbles in the forest and teachers and alumni meeting with the founder for a celebration.

The independent day school on Waltham Road, Hurst, was founded in December 1970 by Dr Ophelia Follett. It is informal in style with a focus on critical thinking and outdoor learning, spending around 124 days of the year on trips out.

Normally, the school would have celebrated its 50th anniversary with a firework display but due to COVID-19 restrictions, could not do this.

Instead, last Friday the children visited their forest school in the Copse, so they could still enjoy outdoor festivities.

Each bubble sang songs around a campfire warm apple juice and toasted marshmallows. The five bubbles visited in turn throughout the day for an hour each.

“Because of the kind of school this is, the children aren’t fazed by cold weather and were able to enjoy a celebration,” said headteacher Adam Hurst.

“Even though they are young, they have a level of maturity that allows them to have a sense of pride and ownership for their school.”

Dr Follett also came for a visit in the evening with teachers, then on Saturday met outside with Mr Hurst and was presented with a cake. She then had a Zoom call with some alumni of Dolphin School.

“Dolphin School is her life’s work and she’s done a fantastic job,” said Mr Hurst. “She must have been very young, to do something so pioneering – to found a school that’s on trend and not afraid to go off-script, and is exactly what parents are looking for up and down the country.

“I have known of the school for years and I feel very lucky to be head of such a wonderful school, that has managed to remain a warm place all through COVID.”