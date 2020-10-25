Man charged with burglaries in Twyford and Surrey

02:20PM, Sunday 25 October 2020
Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man has been charged with burglary.
Christopher Lamb, 28, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of burglary on Saturday.
The charges relate to incidents in Twyford and Surrey which took place between May and July this year.
Lamb will appear at Reading Magistrates court on Monday, October 26.
