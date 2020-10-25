SITE INDEX

    Man charged with burglaries in Twyford and Surrey

    Thousands of pounds released to organisations helping the police amid COVID-19 outbreak

    Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man has been charged with burglary.

    Christopher Lamb, 28, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of burglary on Saturday.

    The charges relate to incidents in Twyford and Surrey which took place between May and July this year.

    Lamb will appear at Reading Magistrates court on Monday, October 26.

