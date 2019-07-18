SPONSORED: Entrepreneurial duo take on big brands from the heart of Maidenhead’s Riverside

Pro Teeth Whitening and Nutravita started 5 years ago as the brain child of Arash & Babak Peyami – The brothers who are born and raised in Maidenhead, now employ 16 people from their riverside offices and sell over 60,000 units of supplements & Natural teeth whitening a month Worldwide!

In a new initiative, they are teaming up with the RBWM and Chamber of Commerce to drive awareness and offer resource to any aspiring entrepreneurs with dreams of building value in brands or simply starting their own business. Arash Peyami says, “As we were growing and scaling our businesses, it would have been invaluable to call upon knowledge and experience from the members of the community who had a track record and have faced the common problems a growing business struggles with”.

The duo sold the majority of their businesses last year to a foreign Private Equity firm and are now looking to grow their team with e-commerce specialists, Marketing aficionados and ambitious graduates. The brands capitalize and sell the majority of products on the Amazon platform. Babak Peyami adds, “We’d love to bestow some knowledge and give back some wisdom to anyone starting their entrepreneurial journey within the RBWM”.

If your interested in learning more and partaking in any future events – please email team@nutravita.co.uk – lastly, if you're interested in any positions within the group of companies (especially if you are arecent grad – please send an email direct to arash@nutravita.co.uk