Wexham Park Hospital ward transformed into advanced dementia unit

A ward in Wexham Park Hospital has been transformed into an advanced dementia unit - one of the few in the region.

Ward 7 was closed for three months whilst a 'comprehensive refurbishment' took place to make the layout and facilities 'dementia friendly'.

The unit now has 32 beds split between six bays and eight side rooms. It is designed to give patients more freedom by letting them move around the ward without supervision from staff.

There is also colourful lighting beneath the beds and designated spaces have been created for activities and sensory equipment. Wall vinyls depicting Slough High Street through the years are aimed at stirring memories.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week by Frimlely NHS Foundation Trust, with project manager Jo Paris and senior sister Maria Magno doing the honours.

The new layout also includes more areas for staff to rest and recuperate with male and female changing areas, a larger staff room and direct access to one of the hospital's gardens.

Money raised through the Frimley Health Charity's Dementia Appeal will be used to transform an outside area into a 'forget me not' garden. It will be designed with patients' needs in mind and will give people more freedom to go outside without supervision.