Remember When: Big cooks, little cooks caused a stir and hula fever hit Skindles

1979: Littlewick Green pupils helped make the school’s Christmas pudding.

The school’s grand pudding stir saw every pupil, clad in a chef’s hat, grab the wooden spoon as the end-of-term treat was prepared.

1979: The hearts of pupils at Lowbrook Primary School were touched when they heard how a classmate’s pet rabbits were savaged by a fox (main picture).

Unknown to him they got together and presented 11-year-old Miles Harrop with a new fluffy white rabbit. The class voted on a name and decided on Snowy.

Cedric Harrop, Miles’ dad, said he was very touched by the thoughtfulness of the children and his son was delighted with his new pet.

1984: The licensee of The Jolly Farmer pub in Cookham Dean, Mike Hoy, and nine customers could boast that they completed the Beaujolais Run in the slowest time of four days – thanks to fog delaying their return to England.

The annual race, where competitors head to France to pick up cases of Beaujolais Nouveau and return them to England, saw the group fly to Dinard to collect the wine.

But they only got as far as Guernsey on the way back due to heavy fog, so they ended up having a Beaujolais party in their hotel.

Mike said: “We only brought about two bottles each back from 12 cases.”

1984: A Maidenhead mother’s chance meeting with a modeling agent in Marks and Spencer led to parts in two television adverts for a pair of identical twins.

Tricia Chamberlain was shopping with 13-month-old Rebecca and Victoria when a representative from Maidenhead-based Ads Agency suggested she sign the twins up.

The little ones ended up 'auditioning for two parts – advertising baby wipes and back-pain tablets – and won them both.

1984: About 150 children took part in the first disco hula-hoop competition at the Valbonne nightclub at Skindles Hotel.

The event featured ladies world freestyle hula-hoop champion Melody Howe, who was touring Britain to promote aerobics and hula-hooping. She led the children, aged 4-15, with a demonstration of aerobic leaps and twirls.

1989: One half of the Two Ronnies, comedian Ronnie Corbett helped out in the kitchen as the Oakley Court Hotel marked 10 years of the Children in Need appeal with a gala dinner.

The evening was hosted by Michael and Mary Parkinson and featured guests including Corbett, television star Johnny Ball, Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson and Andrew Sachs, who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers.

The evening, along with fundraising events organised by staff throughout the year, raised £20,000 for the appeal.

1994: Wessex Infants School pupils were having a screaming good time getting caught up in a spider’s web.

It was part of a £4,500 climbing frame which was being installed at the school.