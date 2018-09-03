Remember When: Annual village fairs wowed the crowds as they still do today

1968: Champagne corks were popped to mark the maiden voyage of Vanity Fair II at Turk’s boathouse in Cookham.

A vessel of its type, made of mahogany and constructed using only copper nails and brass screws, had not been built at the boathouse in 35 years.

1973: Nearly 50 members of the Oaken Grove play venture group enjoyed sausages, beans and roast potatoes cooked the ‘cowboy way’ at a barbecue in the park (main picture).

The group, one of several run by the Maidenhead Play Venture Committee, had been in operation for three weeks.

1978: The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) held a beer barrel rolling competition at the Seven Stars in Knowl Hill.

Entrants worked up a thirst pushing full barrels along the grass outside the pub and back.

The winner was Nick Ward, from Reading, who received free beer as his prize.

1983: The holiday atmosphere got into full swing at Marlow Rugby Club’s annual fair at Higginson Park.

Crowds flocked to the riverside festivities in their hundreds, lured by colourful stalls, a coconut shy and the chance to hurl wet sponges at rugby club members.

1983: A pet owner said the fact her beloved cat was overweight probably saved her life when she was shot with an air gun pellet.

Moggy Liza fully recovered from her ordeal and returned to her family home of 10 years in Courthouse Road.

Owner Sarah Dixon said Liza’s body fat stopped the pellet hitting vital organs.

“It would have killed her if she had not been so fat,” she added.

1988: Big crowds made the Littlewick Show one of the most successful in its then 54-year history.

President David Distin told the Advertiser: “It’s really marvellous – there are more than 12,500 people here today and we hope to raise at least £6,000 for local charities.

1988: A steel band, vintage cars, a Punch and Judy show and a helicopter drew nearly 2,000 people to Little Marlow Village Fete.

Traditional fete attractions including a tombola, bric-a-brac and a jumble sale helped raise £1,800 for the church restoration and village amenities fund.

1993: Jellystone Park’s very own Yogi Bear popped into Maidenhead with a few friends to entertain children at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

He met fans after starring in the show Yogi Bear and the Magic Crystal.

1993: A fancy dress parade through Maidenhead saw the funfair come to life for youngsters taking part in the 10th Timbertown.

The parade set off from the Town Moor, where hundreds of children had spent the weekend building fairground favourites like a roller coaster, merry-go-round and bumper car ride.

Their handiwork was then knocked down and made into an enormous bonfire.