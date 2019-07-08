Emergency services hunt for car in River Thames in Bourne End

Update 15:25:

Bourne End resident and witness Anthony Rylands recalled the moment he spotted the car in the water.

"We saw this car in the water at about 10pm, which didn't faze me too much, as there are a couple of cars that do go on the water, so I thought that was it," he said.

"We were inside, we couldn't hear whether there was a motor running - then we realised it must be floating down - we couldn't understand who or what.

"Suddenly the bonnet dropped down and it disappeared from view."

Emergency services descended on Bourne End last night (Sunday) after reports that a car was in the River Thames.

Thames Valley Police was called to Riversdale at about 9.46pm, as well as the Water Rescue Unit from Beaconsfield, one appliance and crew from High Wycombe, one from Maidenhead, and a fire officer.

Thames Valley Police told the Advertiser this morning (Monday): "We were called to Riversdale, Bourne End, at 9.46pm yesterday after reports that a car was in the river.

"Officers attended the scene. The vehicle is yet to be recovered from the water at this time."

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service added on its latest incidents page: "Car submerged in River Thames, off Andrews Reach, Bourne End. Firefighters carried out a comprehensive search. The incident was left with Thames Valley Police".

Updates to follow.