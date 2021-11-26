Firefighters called to Marlow washing machine fire

Firefighters were called to a property in Marlow on Monday (November 22) after a washing machine caught fire.

One appliance and crew from High Wycombe and one from Beaconsfield attended the scene in Crown Lane at around 5pm.

By the time they arrived, the fire had already been extinguished.

The firefighters made the scene safe, removed the washing machine to an outside area and provided advice.

