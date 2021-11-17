Marlow eatery wins 'Restaurant of the Year' at London awards ceremony

A restaurant in Marlow has won ‘Restaurant of the Year’ at an awards ceremony organised by the Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA).

Tiger Garden, based in West Street, picked up the accolade from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at the awards on Sunday, November 7.

The ceremony was held at the InterContinental London The O2 hotel, with the Marlow restaurant claiming top spot in the South East region.

The award was presented by Starmer to the owner, Abdul Rob, who was ‘absolutely thrilled’ with the achievement after a tough year on the hospitality sector.

BCA is the umbrella organization of 12,000 British-Bangladeshi restaurants and takeaways across the UK.

