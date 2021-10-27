Radio presenter Chris Evans to turn on Marlow's Christmas lights

TV and radio personality Chris Evans will switch on Marlow's Christmas lights this year, it has been announced.

The lights will be lit up on Thursday, November 25 by the Virgin Radio presenter, with a range of traditional festive entertainment planned on the night.

Last year, Evans was secretly filmed turning on the Christmas lights overnight alongside his son due to lockdown restrictions preventing crowds from gathering.

But in 2021 he will be back in person and on the top of the double-decker bus outside the Chequers pub for the switch-on.

Street entertainers on stilts will roam the high street alongside a trio of enchanted ballerinas, while snow machines will help add to Marlow’s wintery feel.

“This year’s event will be better than ever,” Richard Scott, mayor of Marlow, said. “We’re delighted that Chris is joining us in person and we’re hoping that everyone helps light up the town with their own versions of Christmas lights.”

Motorists are advised that the High Street will be closed from 5pm, with street entertainments from 6pm and the switch-on ceremony taking place at 6.30pm. The road will reopen at 7.30pm.