Radio DJ Chris Evans secretly switches on Marlow Christmas lights

Marlow's Christmas lights were illuminated in secret overnight with the help of a radio host and his red sports car.

Virgin Radio host Chris Evans and his son Noah spent the early hours of this morning (Thursday) driving around Marlow turning on the lights in a secret switch-on ceremony, after the traditional live event was cancelled due to lockdown restrictions.

The event normally attracts crowds who gather around a bus in the town centre to watch a celebrity face turn on the lights.

Marlow mayor, Cllr Richard Scott, was one of the people up with Evans at 4am. He said: “We’re hugely grateful to Chris for helping us to switch on our renowned Christmas lights this year”.

A production crew followed Chris and Noah to film the event and made a short film, in which Chris talks about his love of Marlow and the event. At the close of the film, Marlow Bridge is briefly illuminated, thanks to lighting company Lumatech.

The film - created by Brand Events - can be viewed on the Marlow Town Council Twitter page, and also at we.tl/t-1NYB6RMpFC

Look what we did while you were sleeping! pic.twitter.com/MNZFoxwIR8 — Marlow Town Council (@MarlowTC) November 19, 2020

Cllr Scott added: “We were sorry to have to cancel the live event, but hopefully this will make up for it. The team has done a fantastic job in creating the film, and we very much hope people will enjoy the results”.

Chris Evans announced his night activities, bleary-eyed, live on his Virgin Radio breakfast show this morning.