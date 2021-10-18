Marlow's Pub in the Park festival announces 2022 date

A food and drink festival in Marlow will be returning to its usual spring time slot next year following a disrupted schedule due to the pandemic.

Pub in the Park is held annually in Higginson Park and is organised by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, with live chef demonstrations, music and food stalls serving Michelin-starred snacks the main attractions.

The event was forced to postpone, like many others, in 2020, and took place later than planned in September this year – but is set to return to the Pound Lane park in its usual timeslot in 2022.

The festival will run from Thursday, May 12 until Sunday, May 15, with the first release of tickets being made available next month.

Announcements are also planned regarding the music and food line-ups.

Acts such as Craig David, Ronan Keating and Basement Jaxx were some of the artists who performed at this year's Pub in the Park.

Visit www.pubinthepark.com/marlow to sign up for first release tickets and to register for the event's newsletter, which will keep festival-goers informed of news.

Dates are to be confirmed regarding the event's seven other UK venues.