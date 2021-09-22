Pub in the Park returns to Marlow with four-day bonanza

Pictures from the Pub in the Park team

Pub in the Park returned to Higginson Park in Marlow at the weekend with a celebration of beer, food and music.

Organised by resident chef Tom Kerridge, the four-day event began on Thursday and featured live music across the weekend.

Artists included Ronan Keating, Craig David, Basement Jaxx and The Lightning Seeds among others, whilst food and drink was available from more than a dozen pubs in the local area.

The organiser himself was on hand to provide a number of chef demo’ to attendees hoping to see first-hand how to cook like a Michelin-starred chef.

It marked the last event in this year’s Pub in the Park tour, which was postponed not once but twice in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A total of eight events took place throughout the summer, including visits to parks in Bath, Chiswick, Dulwich and Warwick along the way.

A total of 1,000 tickets were provided to key workers across the country who had been nominated by their friends, families and colleagues as a ‘thank you’ for their hard work over the previous year.

A spokesperson for the event said: “What a summer it has been and it’s definitely fair to say it’s been unlike any other.

“Thank you to all of you who came out in your thousands to eat, drink and dance.

“We've enjoyed every minute of it, and we can't wait to do it all again next year.”