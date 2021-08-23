Bucks Council unveils 'detailed designs' for Marlow flood protection

Plans for a flood alleviation scheme in eastern Marlow have been revealed by Buckinghamshire Council.

The authority is proposing the scheme along the Newt Ditch and is sharing detailed designs informed from feedback received from the community and stakeholders during the spring.

The £1.97million project aims to reduce flood risk to 41 residential and nine non-residential properties in a historically flood prone area.

Work will be focused around the culvert (water tunnel) under Dedmere Road from Fieldhouse Way, through to the open channel section either side of the A404.

Buckinghamshire Council is now calling on views from residents and businesses on the detailed designs, with an online workshop also arranged for Tuesday, September 7 between 7.30pm and 9pm on Microsoft Teams.

The council aims to submit a planning application at the end of this year, and construction work will start in 2022 phased over two years, subject to planning permission and funding approval.

Peter Strachan, Buckinghamshire Council's cabinet member for climate change and the environment, said: "We're committed to managing flood risk, and this project is one of the various key projects aimed at managing flood risk across the county.

“I’d encourage local residents and businesses to have their say on the proposed flood alleviation scheme in eastern Marlow by joining our online workshop. Any feedback we receive will help us to amend our plans, where possible.”

Detailed designs can be found on Buckinghamshire Council’s website, by clicking here.

To register for the workshop, contact Ffion.Roberts@jacobs.com