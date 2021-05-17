New tapas restaurant set to open at Bourne End Marina

A taste of Spain is set to be brought to Bourne End riverside as a new tapas restaurant opens in the village.

Corazón del Río will be opening its doors at Bourne End Marina with a soft opening from Tuesday, May 25, followed by the official launch on Tuesday, June 1.

Bringing Spanish cuisine to diners in a 'relaxed and stylish' riverside setting, the family-friendly restaurant is now taking bookings - with weekends already looking busy into the summer.

The large, first-floor covered terrace offers views of the river and countryside for al-fresco summer dining, while an 'extensive' Spanish menu will offer lunch and dinner, and carefully blends local ingredients with the country's popular dish, tapas.

The restaurant was originally due to open in March but coronavirus restrictions meant that hospitality venues have only just been allowed to open indoors from today (Monday).

Corazón del Río Bourne End owner Katrina Turnbull said: “It has been so exciting to see my vision for Corazón del Río come to life and the restaurant’s gorgeous new interior really does reflect the beautiful riverside location.

"We are beyond excited to be opening at long last and welcoming people into the restaurant; I can’t wait to meet the locals and share our fabulous new menu.

"Hopefully we will begin to see some familiar faces as we roll out our foodie events too, such as ham carving and cava nights. We really want Corazón del Río to become an integral part of the local community.”

The landlord of the new restaurant is Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group.

Sorbon managing director Tamra Booth said: “It was important to us to find the right tenant for this location and Katrina stood out from the very beginning with her experience and passion.

"The fit-out she has designed and installed is impressive, she has taken great care to select the right chefs to produce authentic dishes, and our extension of the external decking and state-of-the-art canopy will allow al-fresco dining, whatever the weather.

"We wish Katrina good luck in her latest culinary adventure and we are sure her vision will be wholeheartedly welcomed by local residents and visitors.

"We can’t wait for Corazón del Río to open, in fact some of our team have already booked a table or two.”

To find out more and to book your table, visit www.corazondelrio.co.uk