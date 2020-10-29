New tapas restaurant to open at Bourne End marina

Bourne End Marina is set to become home to a new tapas restaurant, due to open in March.

Corazón del Rîo – translated as Heart of the River – will be a family-friendly restaurant offering authentic Spanish cuisine next to the river.

The traditional tapas style of eating combines multiple small plates with a variety of different flavours.

The restaurant will contain a large decked area and canopy to provide al fresco dining.

Owner Katrina Turnbull said: “My last restaurant in Wendover was always family-oriented and authentic and my vision for Corazón del Rîo is exactly this.

"In terms of the interior, it will be fresh and new, themed around the river and very bright and airy.

"The restaurant’s marina setting is beautiful and it will be perfect for the relaxed, Spanish style of dining.”

Corazón del Rîo will host a community-focused calendar of dynamic food events based around its cuisine, such as ham carving nights, sherry nights and cava nights.

Katrina added: “We are so excited to be opening in Bourne End and keen to be part of the local community and get to know everyone.

"I have always loved this area and am looking forward to moving here and becoming a local myself.”

Senior leasing manager of landlord Sorbon Estates, Ed Davidson, said: “We invested heavily in this site to maximise the potential of its unique riverside restaurant setting.

"This included extension of the external decking area and installation of a state-of-the-art canopy to accommodate customers on the deck all year round.

"We were highly selective in choosing a tenant here, with demand to secure the site unsurprisingly very strong. From the moment we met Katrina, we fell in love with her vision to create a family-friendly, community-focussed restaurant, producing high quality Spanish food in an all-day offering.

"It is critical that she is able to serve core customers on her doorstep, as well as attracting visitors from far and wide, and she has proven success at her previous restaurant in Wendover, Tres Corazones.

"This is the special tenant that this special location needs and we can’t wait for her to build on her previous success and loyal following here.”

To stay up to date with news on opening dates, events and any special offers, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/corazondelriotapas/