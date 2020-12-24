Dead puppies 'discarded like rubbish' in Marlow lay-by

Nine dead puppies have been found ‘discarded like rubbish’ in a lay-by in Marlow.

On Friday, a passer-by found the pups, who had been dumped at the side of Berwick Road.

After an investigation was launched by the RSPCA, it is suspected that the animals, all aged around eight weeks, came from a puppy farm.

RSPCA Deputy chief inspector Becky Timberlake said: “The puppies were no doubt destined for the Christmas market.

“I suspect they’ve come from a nearby puppy farm as there were three separate litters dumped together. Most were microchipped but they were not registered to any owners. “

The three litters were made up of a mixture of breeds - lurcher types and terrier types. There were no obvious injuries to the pups, suggesting they died from a virus or infection.

Dpt Chf Ins Timberlake added: “It’s not clear why the pups died but parvovirus is rife among poorly bred puppy-farmed dogs and dealers don’t seek veterinary help as they don’t want to rouse suspicion or spend money which will impact on their profits.

“They’d rather leave puppies to suffer, grow weaker and sicker, and eventually die than to spend money on getting them help.

“They then discard them like rubbish at the side of the road. It’s disgusting; these were living, breathing puppies who deserved so much better.”

Fearing that there may be other puppies in danger, the RSPCA has has appealed to the public for help tracking down whoever is responsible.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area on Friday or overnight on Thursday, call 0300 123 8018.

The charity is also running a campaign, called #ForPupsSake, to help raise funds for rescue teams saving animals that are in need.

Visit www.rspca.org.uk/xmas to view the appeal