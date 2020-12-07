Marlow Rugby Club to host COVID-safe Christmas festival

An 'ambitious and exciting' COVID-safe Christmas festival will be arriving in Marlow later this month.

'The Marlow Christmas Drive-In' will be running from Wednesday, December 16 to Tuesday, December 22.

Held at the rugby club in Riverwoods, the festival will be hosting more than 20 events including a mix of carol concerts, nativity plays, school performances, Christmas lunches, fundraisers and an awards ceremony.

Organised by The Pub in The Park festival team and supported by the town council, the inaugural showcase intends to enable people to 'celebrate safely with joy', according to resident celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

"This has been a difficult year for everybody. Our festival business has worked all year to create new safe solutions for social events and to support our fabulous hometown," he said.

"We are thrilled to offer all our brilliant community groups this chance to gather and celebrate safely and with joy.”

Organisations planning to join in the festivities include Sir William Borlase's Grammar School, Danesfield School, All Saints Church, Marlow Churches Together and Marlow FM, which will be broadcasting live.

Marlow mayor Cllr Richard Scott added: “Marlow Town Council is delighted to be able to support this exciting festival - with suitable activities in COVID Tier 2 so limited, we are absolutely thrilled to be able to work with the Pub in The Park team to create this drive-in for the week leading up to Christmas.

"We look forward to welcoming all the organisations in the town to share this week with us and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.”

Chris Hughes, CEO of Pub in the Park, said: “We have spent all year working out how to bring people together safely and this is very special project allows us to do this at such an important time of year.

"A brilliant programme of events is being created by lots of amazing people, but there is still time for more organisations to join us and be part of this ambitious and exciting programme. Please get in touch if you’d like to be involved.”

Organisations wishing to take part should contact Jasmine Hill on jasmineh@brandevents.co.uk

Anyone wishing to attend should look out for the official programme, which will be published on Wednesday.