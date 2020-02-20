Marlow schools unite for mental health

Schools from across Marlow have joined forces to support the mental health of pupils.

The Marlow Schools Mental Wellbeing Programme saw 13 schools launch a long-term programme to develop awareness and expertise in mental health.

The aim is to be reactive to pupils’ needs by building know-how among staff and giving youngsters the knowledge and strategies they need.

The first stage of the project involved a training event with more than 90 staff from 10 schools (infant through to secondary).

A series of parent workshops and events will now be developed, focusing on a range of related subjects.

These include how parents can support their children with their mental health, building an awareness of mental health distress, and the five ‘pillars’ of wellbeing, which include being active and learning new skills.

The schools hope to launch their first workshop in the next few months.

Marlow mayor Cllr Richard Scott is also raising funds to support the town’s teachers and schools in helping youngsters struggling with their mental health.

Cllr Scott’s charity golf day on April 21 will go towards the cause.

He said: “It is a very important issue and in the last couple of years there have been a couple of deaths of young people in the town. Schools particularly need funding.

“We are hoping to meet in the next few weeks and work out how we can support them.”

The golf day will take place at Harleyford Golf Club in Henley Road from 10.30am.

To enter, email jan@marlow-tc-gov.uk

MARLOW: A developer has donated £2,000 to a girlguiding district in the town.

The youth charity empowers girls to develop new skills, gain confidence and make a difference to the community.

It is comprised of four groups – rainbows, brownies, guides, and rangers – to suit different members, whose age varies between five and 18.

The Shanly Foundation cash will enable the Girlguiding Marlow District to install new acoustic panels for better sound insulation.

The Foundation is the charitable arm of developer Shanly Homes.

Su Jones, volunteer, said: “We’re very grateful for the generous donation provided by Shanly Foundation, alongside donations from Marlow Town Council and the Prince Phillip Trust Fund, at a time when our budget is especially tight.

“We can’t wait to have the new acoustic tiles installed – they will make activities held at the guide centre a lot more enjoyable for our members”.

BOURNE END: A series of events will take place in the village later this year to mark the 50th anniversary of Bourne End Junior Sports Club.

The club, based in New Road and founded in 1970, will be marking its milestone achievement in June. As well as its release of a book, the club will be hosting an event for children in Wooburn Park on Sunday, June 7 from noon to 4pm.

The following week, a timeline showing the development of the club will be put up in the Community Centre in Wakeman Road.

But the highlight event is saved for Saturday, June 20, when there will be a dinner at the Odney Club in Cookham from 7pm, with carriages at midnight.

The club has said that more details on all of these events will follow.

MARLOW: An amateur theatre group has announced details of its March production.

The Marlow Players will present the comedy play Rookery Nook by Ben Travers from Thursday, March 26 to Saturday, March 28.

The plot follows two men who find their holiday cottage invaded by girls, an admiral and a strong-armed German stepfather.

Performances will take place at 8pm on each of the days in the Shelley Theatre in Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane.

Adults cost £15, students £5. Visit marlowplayers.org.uk/box-office, drop in to Marlow Information Centre in Institute Road, or buy on the door from 7.30pm.

BOURNE END: Learn about the history of surnames at a talk next month.

On Tuesday, March 10, speaker Les Mitchinson will ask: when did Smythe become Smith and describe the variants of names.

The talk is run by the Bucks Family History Society and will take place in the Eghams Room at the Community Centre in Wakeman Road.

Entrance is £2 for members and £4 for non-members. www.bourneendcommunitycentre.org.uk

BUCKS: The unitary council budget was debated at a Shadow Executive meeting on Tuesday.

The £1billion budget, which includes £190m towards adult social care, will also be looked at by the Shadow Authority (full council), next Thursday. shadow.buckinghamshire.gov.uk

Diary

Today (Thursday): Karate, Court Garden LC, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Friday: Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

Sunday: Swing Time at the Prince of Wales, Mill Road, 1.30pm-3.30pm. 01628 482970.

Tuesday: Storytime at Marlow bookshop, 10am-10.30am, Spittal Street. 01628 473240.

Ballroom and Latin dance classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, St Peter Street, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. Email newvisiondance@gmail.com or phone 07980951544.

Clayton’s Marlow boutique cinema will screen The Peanut Butter Falco, from 8pm. Free with paid dinner. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Marlow Striders and Runners Retreat ‘Couch to 5k’, Marlow Sports Club, Pound Lane, 7pm-8pm. £20. Phone 01628 483638 for more information.