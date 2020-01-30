Craig David and Basement Jaxx among music acts at Marlow's Pub in the Park

Pop favourites including Craig David and Basement Jaxx are some of the names set to feature at this year's Pub in the Park in Marlow.

Tom Kerridge and his fellow celebrity chefs will be bringing their food and drink to Higginson Park in May.

As well as Michelin-starred restaurants popping up, musical favourites will also be taking to the stage between May 15 and 17.

DJ and singer Craig David will be there, as will Basement Jaxx, Rick Astley, Beverley Knight, Heather Small and The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club.

Tom Kerridge said: “I am so proud of what Pub in the Park has become - a coming together of the best chefs in the business, a celebration of incredible food topped off with an ace music line-up where you can create amazing memories with family and friends – it’s my idea of the perfect day out."

For the full list of restaurants set to appear, see our previous story here.

Pub in the Park pops up in seven other locations across the UK after originating in Marlow. After Higginson Park, the festival will be landing in Chichester, Warwick, Bath, Dulwich, Tunbridge Wells, Chiswick and St Albans.

Visit www.pubintheparkuk.com for the full food and music line-up elsewhere.

For pre-sale tickets and line-up information join the Pub in the Park newsletter at pubintheparkuk.com

Pre-sale tickets go on-sale on February 5 and general release is February 7.

Friday evening: Basement Jaxx, Mark Almond and Lightning Seeds

Saturday afternoon: Beverley Knight, Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club and Interkoola

Saturday evening: Craig David, Heather Small and Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club

Sunday afternoon: Nerina Pallot and one headliner yet to be announced.

Sunday evening: Rick Astley, Reef and Noasis