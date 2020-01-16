Marlow's Pub in the Park restaurants announced for 2020

The restaurant and pub line-up has been announced for the return of Pub in the Park in Marlow.

The feast of food, drink and music with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will take place from May 15 to May 17 - and more restaurants are set to arrive this year.

A host of Michelin-starred chefs, restaurants and other award-winning eateries will bring their dishes to Higginson Park fpr the foodie festival, including two renowned Marlow pubs owned by Kerridge - The Hand & Flowers and The Coach, both in West Street.

Sindhu by Atul Kochhar, which focuses on Indian cuisine and located in Marlow Bridge Lane, will pop-up at the event.

Another from the area - Bray's The Hinds Head - owned by Heston Blumenthal, will be there.

Pub in the Park pops up in seven other locations across the UK but originated in Marlow.

Last year, the event attracted thousands of revellers across the three-days enjoying the music and food, with tunes provided by the likes of All Saints and Jake Bugg.

For pre-sale tickets and line-up information, join the Pub in the Park newsletter at pubintheparkuk.com

Pre-sale tickets go on sale February 5, and general release February 7.