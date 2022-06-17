Maidenhead Golf Course and the BLP – what is being proposed?

The Borough has put together a document that goes into more detail about what is expected on the Maidenhead Golf Course site and surrounding areas, where thousands of homes are planned.

The area is known as the South West Maidenhead Strategic Placemaking Area (SWMSPA) or South West Maidenhead.

The council has put together a draft of what’s known as a supplementary planning document (SPD) – which provides more detailed advice or guidance on policies in an adopted local plan.

The Advertiser dove into the Borough Local Plan SPD below to find answers to questions readers may have about the proposals.

In this section, we’re covering housing, amenity space, community facilities, the industrial area known and the Triangle, and costs and funding.

Click here to read more about road, walkway and cycling path improvements, public transport, traffic, biodiversity, noise and air quality.

What is the South West Maidenhead development area – and what will be built in it?

The SWMSPA is a large area of land to the south-west of Maidenhead railway station, extending from towards the M4.

At the very north is the Courtlands housing estate. A large part of the site comprises Maidenhead Golf Course.

The northern section is known as the AL13 housing site, with Harvest Hill Road running through it. It ends at the A404(M) and A308(M).

The aim is to deliver a 'local centre' that lies at the heart of the southern neighbourhood, incorporating a mix of uses including retail, leisure, community facilities, health and recycling facilities.

Work around the BLP identified a need for a new primary school and a new secondary school.

The local centre and the school are set to be on land towards the southern end of the golf course. The schools ‘should be within or in close proximity’ to the local centre.

The AL14 employment site is south of the housing site and the A308(M). It is also known as The Triangle.

What is coming first?

The following are priorities for early delivery:

• Harvest Hill Road walking/cycling route

• Braywick Road pedestrian/cycle crossing to the leisure centre

• Braywick Road roundabout

• Holyport Road A308 improvement

• Public transport measures

• Sustainable travel measures related to the AL14 site.

The two schools are likely to come at different times, with the primary school being needed earlier. The secondary school is 'not likely to be required' until towards the end of the plan period.

What kind of housing is expected there?

The aim is to deliver about half the housing as family homes and half as flats, with the proportion of family housing increasing further south on the AL13 site.

Family housing can include apartments and duplex units above ground floor, as well as groups of different types of properties configured together in a building or a block.

Thirty per cent of this is set to be affordable – a mix of 45 per cent social rent, 35 per cent affordable rent and 20 per cent intermediate tenures.

It should be provided in a way that 'avoids large clusters of affordable housing' - and be 'well integrated with the market housing' so the appearance of the development is ‘tenure blind.’

What amenity space could be there?

The environment ‘must be one which makes higher density living attractive.’

With less dedicated private gardens, the streets and spaces around buildings will ‘need to function as amenity and play space.’

Street trees and planting in private and communal spaces ‘should be included in all neighbourhoods whether higher density or not.’

Public open space within the Harvest Hill neighbourhood would take the form of more community-scale spaces. It 'does not need to accommodate spaces for recreational purposes.'

South of Harvest Hill Road, the green spine may also provide a solution for parking and local play space.

Food production should be incorporated - this could take various forms including allotments, micro allotments, community gardens and/or orchards, or the incorporation into gardens of pre-prepared growing space.

What new facilities are needed to cope with the population increase?

Existing health infrastructure is ‘under increasing pressure’ due to a rise in population, demographic factors, and the ‘inadequacy’ of some of the surgery buildings which are ‘outdated and no longer fit for purpose.’

The scale of residential development in South West Maidenhead will generate ‘significant additional demand’ for primary health care facilities. Existing surgeries in the area ‘have little additional capacity.’

There may be an opportunity within the proposed local centre for a new medical facility to replace some of the existing GP surgeries close to the site.

Consideration is being given to the primary health care provision in the wider area, including the scope for the relocation of some existing primary healthcare provision onto the AL13 housing site to form a health hub. This should form part of the local centre.

The scope exists to combine a health hub with the provision of a multi-purpose community building.

School facilities should be capable of dual use as community facilities, for example for local groups and sports.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) have an aspiration for a ‘touchdown office’ in the area to reinforce the visibility of policing in the new community.

How much will things cost and where will the money come from?

It is assumed that a proportion of schemes are funded by other sources:

• Secondary school – 50 per cent funded by other sources

• Health Facility – 60 per cent funded by other sources

• M4 Junction 8/9 – a maximum £3million contribution from the South West Maidenhead development with the remainder funded by the Government.

Broadly, those other funding sources would need to fund about £25.5-£28million of the total £100-£110million of infrastructure costs.

There will also be a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) on the AL13 site.

CIL is a charge that local authorities can set on new development in order to raise funds to help fund the facilities and services - such as schools or transport improvements - needed to support new homes and businesses.

CIL is chargeable on the housing development on the AL13 site but is not chargeable on the industrial and warehousing development on AL14.

Based on the level of development anticipated (2,600 homes), it is estimated that the housing development will generate about £40-£42million in CIL.

There is therefore about £33.5-£41million in land costs funding gap at present.

This will need to be made up by additional section 106 contributions from development. These are financial contributions provided by developers to pay for infrastructure to meet the needs of their development.

The contribution from the Triangle site reduces the total funding gap to about £24million.

What will be happening at the Triangle?

The Triangle, site AL14, is identified for new industrial and warehousing space.

Development on the Triangle will need to be of a ‘high-quality design’ reflecting its position at the prominent southern edge to the town.

Priority should be given to accommodating units that can meet the needs of local firms.

Given the shortage of industrial space in the Borough and limited scope to allocate new sites, the priority should be to deliver smaller ‘flexible’ units for small and medium-sized businesses.

The Triangle site should consider how people will move between their workplace and any nearby facilities in a sustainable way.

There may be the opportunity to establish a bike share scheme, with bike docking located centrally within the site. Some short term on-street car parking could also be included along key routes for visitors.

There is a ‘particularly significant flood risk’ on the AL14 site. Issues of surface water flooding and risk to groundwater will need to be addressed.

Click here to read more about road, walkway and cycling path improvements, public transport, traffic, noise, biodiversity and air quality.

The Borough's cabinet is set to discuss the SPD at its meeting on June 23.

To see the full Draft South West Maidenhead Development Framework Supplementary Planning Document, click here.