Maidenhead's Holiday Inn to temporarily close next month

Maidenhead’s Holiday Inn is set to temporarily close to all members of the public next month.

In an e-mail seen by the Advertiser, the Manor Lane venue said there will be no public access to the hotel from April 1.

Gym users at the Holiday Inn’s Spirit Health Club have also been told that the fitness facility will be closed for the foreseeable future, starting today, with all memberships set to be cancelled.

The e-mail to Spirit Health Club members said: “Regrettably I must inform you that the Health Club will be closing to external members from Tuesday, March 22 for the foreseeable future and all memberships will need to be cancelled.

“There will be no access to the hotel for any members of the public, including Spirit members after April 1, 2022.

“Although it is the intention to reopen the club at a later stage, we do not have any further information or any potential timelines.”

Gym user David Hughes said: “The main impact for me is there’s not really another gym that’s as convenient as I'm in Woodlands Park.

“The Spirit gym although small did also have quite a nice atmosphere about it and you got to know the people there more than you did at the bigger gyms in town.”

The Advertiser has contacted the Holiday Inn for further information.