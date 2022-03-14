SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • All lanes reopened after M4 vehicle fire near Maidenhead

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    M4 partially closed following vehicle fire near Maidenhead

    UPDATE - 1.47pm: All lanes have since reopened.

    Two lanes of the M4 are closed westbound between Maidenhead and Slough due to a vehicle fire.

    Thames Valley Police has urged drivers to avoid the area if possible whilst emergency services extinguish the blaze.

    Delays are likely whilst the lanes remain closed between junctions 7 (Slough) and 8/9 (Maidenhead).  

    Highways England said normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until at least 1pm.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved