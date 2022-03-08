Italian restaurant applies to take over former Maidenhead pub

An Italian restaurant is hoping to take over a former Maidenhead pub site after a licensing application was submitted to the Royal Borough council.

The unit - located at 9-10 Bridge Street - was formerly owned by The Broadwick, which closed during lockdown after opening back in August 2018.

A company named Scuzi Ltd has now applied to the Royal Borough to take over the empty venue, with an Italian restaurant named Storia planned for the site.

Storia is an independent restaurant which prides itself on making every ingredient from scratch, from sauces to pizza dough.

The company has two other UK locations - in Tring and Radlett, both in Hertfordshire - with Maidenhead set to be its third opening if the licensing application is given the green light.

Co-owner Jonathan Kaye - who founded Storia with business partner Mehdi Gashi - said he was 'excited' to be bringing the firm to Maidenhead, with an aim of opening later in the spring.

"We think it is a great location, a lovely character building; we are very excited," Jonathan told the Advertiser.

"[Maidenhead] is a great town, we have got an opportunity to open in a building of local importance and I think it serves our requirements and we will trade well."

Jonathan explained what set Storia apart from other high street eateries.

"For us it was very important to not be like another casual dining Italian," he said. "We are not casual dining at all. Everything is made from scratch, all of our sauces and everything and we use only fresh pasta."

Items on the menu - which can be read here - include classic Italian dishes and 'old favourites', as well as traditional dishes with a 'modern twist'.

"On the food side we have got freshness and quality and on the design side, [Storia] is really comfortable, luxurious and stylish," Jonathan added.

The premises licence application seeks approval for recorded music Monday to Wednesday 10am-12am, Thursday to Saturday 10am-1am and Sunday 10:00am to 11:30pm.

It also looks for permission to sell alcohol on and off the premises during the same times.

Late night refreshments would be served Monday to Wednesday 11pm-12am; Thursday to Saturday 11pm-1am and Sunday 11pm-11.30pm.



The last day for representations is Friday, March 25.

Storia is on the look out for staff to work at the new venue. Those interested should email info@storiarestaurants.co.uk