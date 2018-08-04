SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Food & Drink
Sat, 04
27 °C
Sun, 05
27 °C
Mon, 06
30 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • The Broadwick restaurant opens in Bridge Street

    Georgina Bishop

    Georgina Bishop

    A restaurant and bar opened its doors to the public for the first time on Tuesday.

    Replacing Prezzo, The Broadwick in Bridge Street is the third venue of the same name to open in the South in a relatively short space of time.

    Viktoria Kesjarova manages the Maidenhead branch and told the Advertiser what people can expect. She said: “Lots of fresh cocktails and spirits and global food. They can find anything they want — English, Mexican and curry dishes.”

    She added: “We had a great start, we didn’t do any promotion but basically opened the door and people were waiting.”

    The first restaurant opened in Cheltenham a couple of months ago, the second in Chislehurst and a fourth in Radlett is set to launch soon.

    For more information go to www.thebroadwick.net 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved