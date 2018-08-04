The Broadwick restaurant opens in Bridge Street

A restaurant and bar opened its doors to the public for the first time on Tuesday.

Replacing Prezzo, The Broadwick in Bridge Street is the third venue of the same name to open in the South in a relatively short space of time.

Viktoria Kesjarova manages the Maidenhead branch and told the Advertiser what people can expect. She said: “Lots of fresh cocktails and spirits and global food. They can find anything they want — English, Mexican and curry dishes.”

She added: “We had a great start, we didn’t do any promotion but basically opened the door and people were waiting.”

The first restaurant opened in Cheltenham a couple of months ago, the second in Chislehurst and a fourth in Radlett is set to launch soon.

For more information go to www.thebroadwick.net