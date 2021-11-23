Maidenhead cycling charity officially opens new Bell Street workshop

Maidenhead Cycle Hub (MCH) marked the opening of its new temporary workshop in Bell Street last week along with senior council figures and mechanics.

The charity, which aims to get more people on bikes by repairing them in a dedicated workshop, agreed to move into the new premises in the summer.

It was informed by the council that it had to vacate its previous base in Waldeck House and agreed to take two units in Bell Street on a peppercorn rent basis.

The deal was sealed with thanks to the Advertiser’s publisher – Baylis Media – which occupies office space directly next door to MCH’s new home.

On Wednesday, the charity hosted an official opening event for its workshop with the help of the Royal Borough’s transport lead Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham).

MCH’s chairwoman Karran Barros and mechanics were also in attendance to mark the occasion with a glass of bubbly and pizza.

Volunteer and trustee at MCH Mark Hansford was also there. He said: “As an event, it was great fun, and it was good for the mechanics to see exactly how they fit in within the community overall.

“As a result of having the new workshop space in Bell Street, we have been able to increase our output from there [to the shop in the Nicholsons Centre].

“It shows what happens when the two are closer together.

“It’s good that it is a ground floor premises – before we have been on the first and second floors. It’s really great.”

Karran added: "I'm delighted that MCH has been able to set up a new workshop in Bell Street.

“Our staff and volunteers have been working tirelessly to ensure that the community can continue to donate their unwanted bikes to us so that we can give them a new lease of life and a new home.

“In terms of reducing waste, and facilitating more active travel across the borough, we see it as a win-win.

“We're very much looking forward to the next part of our journey and would encourage anyone keen to join us as a volunteer to get in touch. Everyone is welcome."

As the Bell Street space is only temporary, MCH says that it has to have a contigency in place regarding a hunt for a more long-term home.

Mark said that an ideal location would be within the town centre, where the charity could combine both its physical shop and workshop together under one roof.

He added that people wishing to donate bikes should now take them to the Bell Street workshop.

For more information on the charity, visit cyclehub.org.uk