Maidenhead cycling charity set to move in to temporary workshop next to 'Tiser

A Maidenhead cycling charity is set to move into a new workshop later this year, with some help from the Advertiser’s publisher.

Baylis Media reached out to Steph James, service lead for economic growth at the council, to see if there were any charities wanting to occupy units at Bell Street after being unsuccessful in letting them commercially.

Maidenhead Cycle Hub (MCH) was informed it has to vacate its existing base in Waldeck House later this year and agreed to take two units on a peppercorn rent basis, creating a win-win for both organisations.

MCH is a charity which aims to get more people on bikes, by repairing them in a dedicated workshop, hosting organised rides and selling refurbished bikes.

As well as a workshop, it also has a shop in the Nicholsons Centre.

The charity has agreed a peppercorn (nominal) lease for the offices in Bell Street – next to the Advertiser’s headquarters.

The effects of lockdown have led to an increase in cycling, and the temporary lease will allow the group to keep up with this demand.

MCH trustee Mark Hansford said he was looking forward to moving equipment over to the Bell Street, although he stressed that the charity would still be working out of Waldeck Road for the time being.

“We are really grateful to Baylis Media, and the next month is all about preparing that space so we can actually move the tools and workstations from Waldeck House into the new unit,” Mark said.

“For us to find workshop premises in Maidenhead is very difficult, because they are all being converted into residential or retail. So it is a bit like gold dust to get something within the town.

“That is so important for us because it helps us support the community by fixing bikes, but also means that in terms of supplying bikes from the workshop to the shop – that works much easier.”

Mark extended thanks to the Royal Borough council for putting MCH up in Waldeck Road for about five years.

The charity hopes to transfer from its existing workshop there by the end of the summer, with Waldeck House due to be demolished later this year.

For more information, visit cyclehub.org.uk