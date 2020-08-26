'Meanwhile use' to be discussed for The Landing site

‘A potential meanwhile use’ has been indicated for construction land at the site of The Landing in Maidenhead town centre.

The news comes after hints that construction on the 424-home, retail and office space development near Broadway might not start until January 2021.

Concerns have been raised about what is happening with the site after demolition was completed earlier this year to make way for the project.

A lack of activity prompted some to wonder whether work would continue, but in a statement developer HUB says it ‘remains committed’ to delivering the scheme.

An application was submitted to the council earlier this summer for a ‘certifcate of lawfulness’ to confirm whether the demolition works were lawful, but a decision on this has not yet been published.

In a Facebook post on August 14, leader of the Royal Borough Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said that he had ‘received an update on the Landing site, with a confirmed start on site date of January next year.’

In another post, Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green) indicated that work was initially due to start in October this year, and that there is now an ‘opportunity’ to find a meanwhile use for the site.

Ideas include temporary food and drink outlets.

Cllr McWilliams told the Advertiser: “The idea has been flagged. It seems like a big opportunity to me, it is a big hole in the ground and we might as well fill it with something.

“If we can deliver an exciting meanwhile use and one which gives a flavour of what the site might look like, I think it would be an example of what Maidenhead could become.”

In a statement, Damien Sharkey, HUB managing director, said that the

developer is meeting with the council to discuss a meanwhile use.

HUB did not comment or confirm reports from councillors surrounding the January start date.

“HUB and Smedvig are continuing to develop our proposals for The Landing to ensure that the project delivers the best results for the people of Maidenhead,” Mr Sharkey said.

“While we are doing so, we will be meeting with the Royal Borough and councillors to discuss a potential meanwhile use that could benefit the community in the short term.

“We remain committed to delivering this important part of Maidenhead town centre and look forward to providing further updates as we move forward with our plans.”