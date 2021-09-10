Maidenhead Golf Club votes for revised offer, paving way for Borough Local Plan

Maidenhead Golf Club (MGC) has voted overwhelmingly in favour for the revised £15.95million deal offered by the Royal Borough.

After an extraordinary general meeting was held last night (Thursday), members voted 246-46 in favour of the new deal, paving the way for more than 2,000 homes under the Borough Local Plan (BLP).

MGC will have until December 2025 to find a new home, a two-and-a-half year extension on the previous deal.

The news will come as a major blow to many who sought to retain the green space at the golf course site, including the 4448 residents who signed a petition to convert the course into a ‘Maidenhead Great Park’ earlier this year.

While the BLP is yet to be fully approved by councillors, it is expected that a vote will take place later this year at full council, subject to the planning inspector being satisfied with the main modifications implemented by the Royal Borough.

The Plan is in its final stages after a public consultation on the main modifications requested by the inspector closed on Sunday.