    • Maidenhead Great Park petition garners 4,444 backers

    Ellie Double

    news@baylismedia.co.uk

    An online petition put forward by campaigners calling for the creation of a Maidenhead Great Park saw 4,444 people back the idea.

    The petition, which closed on December 10, seeks to enable more green spaces in Maidenhead and prevent homes being built on Maidenhead Golf Club land, which has been highlighted for development in the upcoming Borough Local Plan.

    The 132-acre site, which is owned by the council and leased to the Golf Club, is earmarked for more than 2,000 new homes in the plan.

    Petitioners hope that the issue will be debated at the full council meeting on February 23 next year.

