Planning blueprint for Windsor and Maidenhead ‘step closer’ to being agreed

A planning blueprint which will decide where thousands of homes could be built in Windsor and Maidenhead has moved a step closer to being agreed.

The Borough Local Plan (BLP) underwent examination during a second round of public hearings in October, November and December last year.

Today the Government-appointed independent inspector, Louise Phillips, released her stage two post-hearing letter outlining what changes need to be made to the plan before it undergoes another public consultation.

The inspector made comments on the following sites:

St Mary’s Walk, Maidenhead – The site is currently earmarked for 120 homes as part of a mixed-use residential scheme. The developer has questioned whether housing is viable on the site alongside the commercial units planned. The inspector’s letter said housing should not be considered ‘essential’ on the site.

Maidenhead Railway Station – Approximately 150 homes, 7,000sqm of employment space and small-scale retail are planned on land surrounding the railway station. Mrs Phillips said while no specific mention of building height has been mentioned, it is clear a building of up to 40m is envisaged. She said this would ‘utterly dominate’ and be incompatible with surrounding buildings.

Land at St Mark’s Hospital – Currently allocated for 54 homes but the council has raised concerns over whether these can be delivered without harming heritage assets on the site. The inspector’s letter said a housing development is achievable but the council’s proposal of building 40 to 50 homes there is a ‘reasonable precaution’.

Spencer’s Farm – The inspector has asked the council to provide more information on where the greenbelt boundary to the east of the site will be defined.

The next stage will be for the council to prepare a list of modifications under the guidance of the planning inspector before a further public consultation later this year.

Councillor David Coppinger, cabinet member for planning, said: “I’m very pleased to see the publication of the inspector’s post hearing letter which means we are a step closer to adopting the Borough Local Plan.

"Our current plan is now very dated, and the new plan will ensure that we can defend the borough against speculative development, regenerate our towns and meet the growing housing needs of our residents.”