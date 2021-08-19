New flats above Poundstretcher given unanimous backing

Plans to build 10 flats above Poundstretcher in Maidenhead high street received unanimous backing from councillors at a meeting last night, despite fears from a neighbour that the new apartments would overlook his property.

The applicant, David Howells, on behalf of Sorbon Estates, wanted outline permission to redevelop above the vacant discount store by building two new floors.

Planning officers recommended councillors approve the plans.

This is not the first time that plans have been successful in getting through at this location. Back in July 2020, Sorbon Estates had outline plans for 12 flats approved.

Within this new application, developers have made changes to the rear and eastern elevations of the scheme.

Sorbon Estates want to convert the first floor and build new second and third floors above Poundstretcher, as well as complete 'associated works' to the ground floor, which will be retained as retail use.

No car parking is proposed, however council officers argue that because the development is in a 'sustainable' town centre location, a car-free development is considered acceptable.

Councillors sitting on the Maidenhead Development Management Panel yesterday (Wednesday) heard from Win Man, owner of the Jasmine Peking restaurant next to the proposed flats.

The business owner raised fears that the new apartments would overlook living space and take natural light from his employees, who occupy the flats above his firm.

Mr Howells told councillors that 'the principle of the residential development on this site is established' following approval of the previous outline application.

"Although the scheme involves a reduction in the number of flats by removing two from the third floor, this does not affect the scheme in terms of its appearance in the high street and more importantly, the conservation area," he said.

Councillor Josh Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt), a voting member of the panel, said that the scheme is 'better than what we have got already', calling the existing unit 'shoddy'.

The plans were put forward for approval by council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams), which was seconded by Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham).

Councillors proceeded to unanimously vote through the proposals, in line with council officer recommendations.