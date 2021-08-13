Maidenhead Golf Club ladies complete 'golf-a-thon' for charity

Ladies at Maidenhead Golf Club have raised more than £3,000 for Alzheimers Dementia Society by completing a three-round ‘golf-a-thon’.

Led by ladies’ club captain Eileen Clarke, the nine-strong group completed 54 holes on Thursday July 29 in a marathon effort starting at 6.30am.

They approached the 54th hole at around 5.30pm, finishing their round in front of the clubhouse before an evening of celebration with champagne, lasagne and chips.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Eileen said that the ‘absolutely fabulous’ event had a been a ‘beautiful day on the golf course’ in the sunshine.

“When I had the idea to do it, I couldn’t have hoped for a better outcome,” she said.

“We had a few forfeits, so if we went in a bunker, we had to pay a pound into the collection bucket.

“We also had a few caddies, such as my husband on one round, and they were really supportive and helped us to concentrate on hitting the ball.”

The event marked the second marathon effort by a club captain at Maidenhead Golf Club in as many months after Les Andrew completed a seven-round challenge in June for the same charity.

The ladies’ team have raised more than £3,000 for the charity, including offline donations, meaning the golf club has now raised more than £10,000 for Alzheimers Dementia Society through the two challenges alone.

“The comradery, the banter and the atmosphere was electric, it was just such, such fun. When we came in, the whole of the patio area was full of people to cheer us in on the 54th hole,” added Eileen.

“It was just a wonderful feeling of togetherness from all of the ladies involved, our helpers and everybody on the patio to cheer us in; we felt quite famous actually when we were coming the down fairway as it doesn’t happen to us amateur golfers!”

To donate to Eileen’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mgc-golf-a-thon-2021