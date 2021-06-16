Maidenhead Golf Club captain to complete 125 holes in a single day

Maidenhead Golf Club’s captain will be completing a remarkable charity challenge on Monday as he attempts to complete 125 holes in one day.

Les Andrew will attempt to complete seven rounds on the longest day of the year, Monday, June 21, to raise as much money as possible for Alzheimers Dementia Support.

The club captain will begin at 4:15am and aims to finish over 14 hours later at around 7pm.

His first round will be with his best friend Mike Bradley as the sun rises.

He will also complete rounds with 2021 vice-captain Mike Hurst, professional Amy Tindle-Rae, and the centenary captain of 1996, Lionel Squire, before playing his final round with club president Terry Jackson.

Speaking ahead of his challenge, Les said: “We’re celebrating 125 years this year at Maidenhead Golf Club. Someone proposed the idea of playing 125 holes in a day, and I never thought anything of it until the lockdown in January.

“I thought ‘I’ll have a go at this’, as you only get one chance to do it.

“We are using buggies, as there aren’t enough daylight hours to walk all of the holes let alone play them.”

As captain, Les is responsible for organising the club’s charity events, and raised around £3,000 hosting Zoom quizzes during the lockdowns.

“My goal is to raise as much interest in golf as I can and raise as much as I can for the charity – this is what this event is about,” he added.

“The average age [of the golf club] is probably near 70, so Alzheimer’s and dementia resonates with the club immensely.

“The generosity of the club has been in the thousands and thousands of pounds.”

In preparation for the mammoth challenge, Les completed a trial run and is playing as much golf as possible in order to keep himself fit.

He will be competing in the club’s championship event over the weekend before the challenge.

Despite a delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions altering plans for celebratory food and drink after the 125th hole, Les confirmed that the event will still be going ahead, providing course conditions allow him to do so.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for me as an individual,” said Les.

“If I say no to something, I’ll never be able to go back and do it again as club captain.

“I can’t wait for the day now, because I’ve spent the last six months thinking about nothing else!”

To donate to Les’ fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/125holes125years